A care home resident has knitted 100 hats for premature babies and her efforts have inspired others to get involved.

Christine Pemberton, 80, who lives at Richard House Care Home in Grantham, is a keen crafter, previously making ribbon wreaths for staff and residents.

She began knitting the hats after a suggestion by the home's lifestyle manager, Anita Asken, and a discussion with her granddaughter, whose friend is a midwife at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.

Christine Pemberton with the 100 hats for premature babies she has knitted. Photo: Daniel Jaines

She said the hospital “can’t get enough” clothes for premature babies due to high demand and limited resources.

She began knitting before Christmas and finished last week, creating 100 designs in a variety of colours and patterns. It means, on average, she has done a hat every two days.

Christine’s efforts inspired others, including a resident’s daughter who donated crocheted hats.

“You can’t imagine how small these babies are, can you?” said Christine.

“I’ve enjoyed doing it, and people have kept coming in and asking questions, and they’ve been lovely. I was inspired while doing it.”

Christine likes crafting a number of things, preferring knitting, and she also enjoys a game of Scrabble.

She’s made scarves, beanie hats, and ear warmers for residents, with sales funding the residents’ fund.

“I really enjoy it, and if I can do something for somebody else, that’s even better,” she said.

Born in Yorkshire, Christine moved to Manthorpe in 1966, later to Premier Court, and then to Richard House after a stay in Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham.

She hopes to set up a Knit and Natter group at the home, having previously participated in one at Premier Court.

Lifestyle manager Anita Asken said Christine was a “shining star”.

“She inspired me to start knitting again. I’ve finished two baby blankets and I’m working on a baby cardigan.

"It’s humbling to see the hats going to a great cause."

"We’re so proud; it was joyous to see the hats created."

The hats will be delivered to Pilgrim Hospital within the next few weeks.