A young football coach is setting up a new business to help other players in the area.

Tom Ford, 22, has set up 4D Football in Grantham, offering one-to-one sessions to footballers of any age and ability, teaching them more of the technical and tactical side of the game.

The former Bourne Grammar School pupil has been coaching since he was 16 years old, and has just moved back to Grantham from London after achieving a degree in football and coaching management.

Tom Ford has launched 4D Football in Grantham. Photo: Cameron Firth

“I got my chance at 16 when I started coaching and I want to give back to the community where I started,” said Tom.

He added: “I moved to Grantham when I was 15 and went to Grantham College. I was playing football in the local area, but I was always better at reading the game.”

As a result, Tom started his coaching qualification and volunteered with Gonerby Youth Football Club before studying his degree in London.

Tom has been coaching since he was 16. Photo: Cameron Firth

Since moving back to Grantham, he is now a coach for the first team at Grantham Town FC.

He added: “There will be a lot of technical information in my sessions, which will be high intensity.

“My sessions will look at the technical abilities such as dribbling and passing, then there is the tactical side like reading the other players or opening up space.

“It’s all about the development of the players for me. I just want to see players improving and seeing them enjoying the sessions,

“I am not looking to take away lads from their grassroots clubs, I am looking to just add to their set up to improve their game.”

Tom also offers strong networking links as he has worked with clubs including Peterborough United, Nottingham Forest, Norwich City FC and Premier League side Brentford FC.

He added: “There is the often thing that you get parents saying they want their kids to be the next big thing, but there is the realistic expectation that this doesn’t always happen.

“If you look at non-league players, they are still earning a decent amount of money for living.

“I want to give people the opportunity to get into these sorts of clubs and work with local grassroots clubs.

“Grantham is where I am from and I want to give something back.”

Tom will run sessions in various fields around Grantham. He also hopes to work with other teams in the area and schools.

For more information on 4D Football, go to its Facebook page.

People can also email Tom at Txmfxrd@gmail.com or call 07919 191739.