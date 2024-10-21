A businesswoman has received her first national award.

Lauren Mann, who runs Grantham-based befriending service Farrow Friends, has won Young Leader in Social Care at the Social Care Leadership Awards 2024.

Lauren attended a ceremony in London recently, where she received the award.

Lauren Mann (middle) receiving her award. Photo: Social Care Leadership Awards

“It feels absolutely incredible to have won this award,” said Lauren.

She added: “This was my first real national award and there were some incredible finalists in the same category.”

The Young Leader in Social Care award is given to people under 30 who show ‘exceptional leadership, innovation and entrepreneurship in social care’.

Lauren said: “It feels wonderful that I have been recognised for being a young leader.

“I do my best to help the people we support and the team as a whole at Farrow Friends.

“I really hope it inspires other young people to take an interest in the social care industry and realise that they can achieve great things in the industry should they wish to.

“There is so much scope to social care that it doesn’t have to just be clinical.

“It can be so many different things, ranging from complex healthcare to having a chat over a cup of coffee.”

The Social Care Leadership awards honour those in the social care sector across the UK.