A fabric business owner holds pop-up shops to encourage people to go ‘back to basics’ and make their own clothes.

Seven years ago while pregnant with her son, Katie Leather, from Grantham, started up Crafts by Katie, creating quilts out of old baby clothes and selling them as keepsakes.

As time went on, the business grew and Katie found herself with leftover fabrics and started another business called The Fabric Squirrel, selling fabrics online.

Katie Leather, owner of The Fabric Squirrel.

“I searched online and discovered how there were not many fabric shops in the town centre for people to go and feel fabrics,” said Katie.

“So, I thought, let's hire out a hall and bring along some of my fabrics for people to have a look.

Some of Katie's fabrics on offer at one of her pop-up shops.

Some of Katie's fabrics on offer at one of her pop-up shops.

“The first one I held was rammed. It was so busy, I couldn’t believe how popular it was.”

From then, Katie started to hold three pop-up shops a year to give people a chance to see and buy her fabrics.

She added: “I always make cake and offer free tea and coffee for people. Knitting groups also come along and everyone has a chat, so it’s become a bit of a social event as well.

@thefabricsquirrel I have had a great day at my pop up shop today! It always blows my mind that all this fabric fits in my house. It has been great to hear everyone's sewing plans and seeing them apprey my fabric as much as me! ♬ Sewing - Yukitaro

“I first did them to give my business a boost, but it’s lovely to meet some of the customers face to face.”

As well as selling her fabrics, Katie hopes the pop-up shops encourage people to go “back to basics” and learn how to make their own clothes, as well as gain a hobby.

She said: “I think especially after Covid and lockdown, it saw a massive change and so many people took on sewing.

“It is good for your mental health to have a hobby like this.

Katie alongside her fabrics at a pop-up shop.

“I think it’s also important to go back to basics and learn these skills. I want to show people that they can make their own clothes.”

Eventually, Katie hopes to hold knitting lessons to further encourage people to take up the hobby.

She added: “I am not specially trained and only self-taught, but I want to show people they can do it as well.

“I recently made a top out of my nan’s old table cloth and now it is one of my favourite tops!”

Katie recently held a pop-up at the Church of Ascension, in Edinburgh Road, at the end of September and hopes to hold her next in February.

She also writes blogs on her website at https://www.thefabricsquirrel.com/ to show people some of the things they could make themselves.

Send your news to: news@lincsonline.co.uk.