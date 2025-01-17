A woman hopes to ‘connect with the community’ in her new barbershop.

Marie Goss, 55, has opened The Crown Barbershop in Queen Street, Bottesford.

Marie has worked in the sector for nearly three decades, after running a hairdressers at RAF Wittering, near Stamford, for 23 years.

She moved from Stamford to Bottesford three years ago. While still working at Wittering, Marie found the travelling too much and made the decision to open a new barbershop.

The Crown Barbershop, in Bottesford.

The Crown Barbershop, in Bottesford.

She said: “With the travelling and the hours I was working, I felt like I wasn’t connecting with the Vale because I was away from it.

“I wasn’t getting the most out of the local facilities and what was on offer.

“I wanted that connection with people. When the premises became available, I thought long and hard about it and went for it.”

When Marie did leave RAF Wittering, she was awarded with a Station Commander’s Commendation for her service.

Marie's commendation from RAF Wittering.

She added: “It was hard to leave somewhere I made so many friends, but I felt like I have done the right thing.”

Marie hopes her new barbers will be a welcoming environment for people.

She added: “The Vale already has a lovely hair salon for ladies and gents, but the area itself doesn’t have a barbershop dedicated for the Vale and for men’s hair.

“I just felt it was needed here.”

The barbershop will cater to all ages and for all styles. Marie will offer mainly men’s haircuts, but also some services for ladies haircuts as well.

Marie Goss has worked in hairdressing for nearly three decades.

Marie also hopes it will be a “welcoming environment” for people.

She said: “There is a social element to this job. I want to ensure people are comfortable and are in a place that is safe.

“The trust element, it takes time to build that up, but I enjoy building that up.

The Crown Barbershop will cater to all ages and styles

“I just want to be known as a place that is welcoming, provides good service and is available for all.

“We are not going to be one of these places that is an Instagram barbershop.

“I want it to be a traditional barbershop.”