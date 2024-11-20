An artist has opened a new shop to sell her work and showcase the work of others.

Claire Carrington, from Grantham, has opened The Olive Tree in Westgate, Grantham, in the former H.H Cox tailors, which closed in 2013.

Since 2017, Claire has been working as a professional artist, exhibiting and selling her work at art fairs and in galleries, as well as running an upcycle website during lockdown with fellow artist Angela Thorpe.

Claire Carrington

Claire will now be selling her work in her new shop.

“Many pieces of art are destined for peoples homes and I wanted to find a way of presenting my work in that kind of setting,” said Claire.

She added: “I love creating interiors and have used a lot of pre-loved finds, as well as furniture I’ve upcycled in my own home.

A look inside the Olive Tree.

A Lincolnshire-inspired gift.

“Why buy new when there are so many beautiful and well-made things getting thrown away?

“Most of the display settings in the shop have been bought second-hand, sanded and painted, so as well as newly created pieces, people will find some vintage, pre-loved and upcycled items at Olive Tree.”

As well as selling her work, Claire is also opening up the shop as a space for local artists to showcase their work and sell it.

Some of the handmade products.

Some of the work on offer.

She added: “It can be difficult as a maker or artist to find a way of getting your work out there.

“You often work alone, without access to advice and support, and are doing everything yourself, sometimes with little reward.

“I want Olive Tree to be a place where local makers can feel part of a community, see what they’ve created being loved and appreciated by other people and for Grantham to be recognised for what it is, a place of creative talent and enterprise.”

Some of the work on offer.

The shop officially opened on Saturday (November 9). Claire said it has been “encouraging” so far to see what people think of the shop.

Some of the first customers in the Olive Tree.

She added: “I had no idea what reception to expect, but if the Olive Tree could succeed on sheer goodwill and positivity alone, then the future looks bright.”

The Olive Tree is open from Tuesday to Friday from 10am until 4pm, 9am to 4.30pm on Saturdays and closed Sundays and Mondays.