A dance school is offering a scholarship to a potential star of the future.

StudioPointe, based in Swinegate, Grantham, is offering prospective pupils a chance to be taught and trained at the studio.

The scholarship offers pupils an extended Level 3 diploma teaching qualification in dance and experience from industry professionals at StudioPointe.

Liz Haslam, owner of StudioPointe in Grantham

Liz Haslam, owner of StudioPointe, is keen to give young people in the area a chance to gain an insight into the arts.

She said: “I was a professional who worked in the West End and I have been to so many places around the world because of that.

“I really want people to experience the arts and give them this education.”

A look inside StudioPointe in Grantham

At 16, Liz was given a scholarship to the Central School of Ballet in London. She later toured with different ballet companies, performing in Northern Ireland, Norway and Germany.

After performing, she went on to teach and has taught masterclasses in countries including Italy, India, Antigua and Guadeloupe.

A look inside StudioPointe in Grantham

She now wants to offer someone a similar opportunity she was given at 16.

Liz said: “I want to help someone like I was helped when I was 16. At 16, my parents remortgaged their house and they didn’t have a car for five years.

A look inside StudioPointe in Grantham

“I loved dance and I was lucky that I got a scholarship to the Central School of Ballet in London.

“If someone said to me at 16 I could not do dance, I would have been devastated as that’s all I wanted to do.

“I want to offer someone the experience and opportunity to get into the arts.”

The scholarship will be funded by Tom Gribby of HOST Talent Group, who has previously worked with Liz.

As well as experience, the prospective scholar will also be taught interview technique, if they apply for arts-based universities in the future.

Liz added: “When pupils turn 18, they may think of applying to university.

“However, they may not have the background and may not realise how difficult it is to be in the arts.

“If they have the best opportunity now, then they have the best opportunity to get into those big London colleges or universities.

“This is about preparing them for the jump as it can be a big shock.

“Even if they may not want to go into dance, they still have an insight into the industry.”

Liz is looking for someone “passionate” for the scholarship.

She added: “We are not just looking for the best dancer, but someone with passion and drive.

“I would rather give it to someone with passion, compared to someone with lots of dance experience but they don’t care.

“The arts, it is all about mentality. If people are not educated in the arts, such as theatre and dance, where is our art going?

“The more opportunities people have to study the arts, the better. The arts gives people discipline and it really helps with confidence.”

Anyone interested in applying can email exams.officer@studiopointe.co.uk.

Auditions will take place at StudioPointe on Sunday, January 12.