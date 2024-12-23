A mother has written a book from her son’s perspective, exploring his struggles with mental health.

Zoe Williamson, of Grantham, has released ‘Psychosis Town Eli's Town’, acting as the narrator for her 21-year-old son Eli Williamson, who was diagnosed with ASD and ADHD when he was 13.

It talks readers through his journey of diagnosis and the struggle he faced, in part due to a lack of help from mental health services.

Zoe Williamson.

Eli Williamson

“It is not just a book about what the services are like, this is what actually happened to Eli and shows that the system needs to change,” said Zoe.

She added: “We went on a journey, an extraordinary journey, that I now look back on and am so shocked at what we went through.

“There is some quite harrowing stuff in the book. The book is about Eli’s journey through the mental health services, the challenges he faced and the getting the help he needed.

Psychosis Town: Eli's Town

“He has faced many obstacles in his life, many hardships that he and his family have faced.

“We were looking to the services we thought would help him, but they became the thing that put barriers in his way.

“By finding help in the right people and them listening, he has managed to transform himself into the best version of himself.”

Although Zoe is Eli’s narrator, he did work with his mum as she was writing the book for more than a year.

Zoe added: “I am Eli’s narrator because he is vulnerable.

“However, he had a lot of input in the book and it features a lot of quotes by him.”

As well as exploring Eli’s journey through his struggle, Zoe also wants to show other families that “they are not alone”.

She said: “I want to let people know there is a way through.

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel. I think in these sorts of circumstances, you can feel very alone and dejected.

“Hopefully families reading this and the services themselves can see the struggle that goes on in households.

“The whole family suffers as well. Other families going through this can feel they are not on their own and there are people like us ready to help.”

The book is available on Amazon and other bookshops.