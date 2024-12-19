A woman who founded a community project is on the lookout for a new home.

On Yer Bike, which helps people buy affordable bikes, is looking for new premises as it is moving on from its current site in East Street, Grantham.

Sandra Mullin, who set up the project in 2005, said she wants to “continue the good work we have been doing”.

Sandra Mullin runs On Yer Bike.

She added: “I have six great guys that help out but won’t have anywhere to go, we have people coming in for the bikes, we don’t want to lose this continuity.

“I have been doing it all these years, but I don’t know what our chances are.

“I have a five-year business plan, I just want to make sure it stays in Grantham.

Sandra Mullin with donated bikes. | Image: Angie Greensmith

“I care about Grantham and it is a great community.”

Anyone who knows of units Sandra can look at can message her via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/onyerbikegrantham/.

On Yer Bike moved into its current premises last year.

Sandra’s last day in the East Street premises will be this Saturday (December 21).