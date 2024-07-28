A mother-of-two has launched a new estate agent branch in town.

Rebecca Yates, from Grantham, launched the first Nested Estate Agents branch for the Grantham area, running it from her home in Corby Glen.

“My aim is to make the customer journey as stress free as possible because selling a property is one of the most stressful things you will ever do,” said Rebecca.

Rebecca Yates.

She added: “I am providing a one-to-one personal service and I will personally manage everything from start to finish.

“I meet the customer in their home, I do the valuation and I produce the marketing. The only thing I don’t do is photography.

“But I do all of the viewings myself, I negotiate the officers, progress the sale and then I am there on completion day handing over the keys to the buyers.”

Rebecca started her career in the property industry 10 years ago after having her first daughter.

She added: “I came off maternity leave and I was really unhappy with my job.

“I made a promise to myself that I am not going back to a job that I hate.”

She started as a viewing assistant for a corporate estate agency and worked her way up.

She has worked for both corporate and independent estate agents, as well as working as a conservation assistant for a solicitors.

She came across Nested Estate Agents several times and it was “always a niggle in the back of my mind”.

Rebecca added: “I was looking for something flexible, something that gave me income I needed to support my family, but also work around my girls.

“My girls are so excited for me, so it’s nice for them to be proud of mum.”

Rebecca will be focusing on properties in the NG31, NG32 and NG33 area as it is “what I know”.

She added: “The local knowledge is invaluable when you are talking to buyers, especially buyers out of the area who want to know schools, transport and even where they can get a good takeaway!

“Although I am on my own, I am not really on my own as I have the support of a London-based estate agent.”

Looking to the future, Rebecca is not looking to expand any time soon, but eventually said it would be “great if I could build and have my own team, that would be amazing”.

To find out more about Nested Grantham, go to https://nested.com/grantham.

Anyone who wishes to get in contact with Rebecca can email rebecca.yates@nested.com or call on 01476 282496 or 07702 126285.