A woman hopes to create a feel-good community with her new fitness studio.

Jasmine Duncan, 26, is opening Thrive Studio in Watergate, Grantham on Monday, September 16, offering three studios for fitness, wellness and also children’s fitness.

“We are going to offer classes that no one offers and it will be a place that people want to better themselves as a person rather than just their physical appearance,” said Jasmine, who was born in Grantham.

Jasmine Duncan, 26, from Grantham.

There will be several classes including yoga, pilates, and glow fitness and drumstick fitness, a class where participants hold weighted drumsticks while dancing around.

Jasmine added: “The class timetable is chock of block.

“I also have a handful of really amazing instructors to help.”

Jasmine has been dancing since she was two years old. After studying dance at Brooksby Melton College, she then worked at a gym for seven years.

She said: “I started teaching classes at the gym and just fell in love with it.

“I then left and said ‘I really need to do this on my own’. I started to run dance classes in and around Grantham and then it got to the point I was ready to have my own studio.

“I can’t wait. I say to people, ‘don’t come to me if you just want to lose weight’.

“I want to offer people a better way of life.”

Before its grand opening, Jasmine is holding Grantham’s first ever silent disco walking tour on Saturday (August 31).

The walk will take place from the studio in Watergate, down the High Street, through Wyndham Park and back to the studio.

“We are going to look like crazy people, but it’s going to be so fun”, said Jasmine.

She added: “I came across the idea and thought this is going to be the best thing ever.

“I have created a playlist of the most well-known songs and the more fun songs.

“I have also choreographed really simple routines to do while we are walking. No one will know what music we are listening to!

“I think it will be such a good way to start your fitness journey. If you feel a bit nervous, it’s a good way to meet people and have fun.

“We are going to look silly together. I think I am going to wear an inflatable unicorn costume because I’m quite small and I need people to see me!”

Looking to the future, Jasmine hopes to eventually branch out and open other studios.

She added: “With the new studio, the space is limited. It would be amazing to keep building and get a bigger studio.

“The goal is to have a massive community of people that get to know each other and make great friends.”

Anyone who would like to take part in the silent disco walking tour can get tickets at https://www.thrivestudiograntham.com/about?fbclid=IwY2xjawEwL6JleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHbBJXRfBa-SM_zHLIhVwOevBchuGCHA-C2ABiBIS5zavzYvUAQ0ciipY_g_aem_GLDV0D2eAx5da3GerTyjQg/.

To find out more about Thrive Studio, go to https://www.thrivestudiograntham.com/.

Jasmine will be hosting a launch party on Saturday, September 21.