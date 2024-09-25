Horse riders are mounting a campaign to help motorists pass vulnerable users on the roads more safely.

India Haggerty is organising the first ever Pass Wide and Slow Ride in Leadenham on Saturday (September 28).

The ride is one of many as part of a wider UK campaign to increase awareness of how to pass vulnerable road users, such as horse riders and cyclists, more safely and therefore avoid near-misses.

India Haggerty wants to raise awareness of vulnerable road users on the roads.

India said it is important to hold this event due to the “increasing number of fatalities on the roads that could have been easily avoided”.

She added: “The British Horse Society states there were 3,383 incidents last year, of which 66 horses and three riders were killed on the roads.

“Our aim is to raise awareness of what the Highway Code states when motorists approach horse riders, which is to slow down to a maximum of 10mph, to be patient and not sound your horn or rev your engine.

“Regardless of your opinion of horse riders or cyclists being on the road, they have a right to use the roads.

Riders will be dressed in hi-vis during the ride through Leadenham.

“The roads themselves are not dangerous, it is road users who do not react to conditions on the road in a safe and timely manner that creates the danger.”

As a frequent horse rider, India has experienced issues on the roads and she says it is becoming more of a problem.

She added: “One incident in particular frightened me enough to want to take action to try and make a positive change.

“I was recently riding along a straight road with good visibility and indicated to turn right way into my driveway with my arm signals.

“I had to stop and wait for a vehicle to pass me on the other side of the road, but all I could hear was another vehicle approaching me from behind at speed.

“I heard the acceleration increase which made me turn to look, and the vehicle was clearly exceeding 60mph and had moved into the centre of the road, driving straight towards me.

“I had no time to turn right off the road as the vehicle swerved around me at excessive speed.

“Had I moved an inch, we would have been struck at an incredible speed, potentially killing myself, my horse and anyone in the vehicles.

“More and more horse riders and cyclists alike are investing in helmet cameras to catch those who are blatantly disrespectful to vulnerable road users.”

About 12 horse riders will meet at North Hill Top Farm at 1pm on the day, where they will meet their walkers, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham Caroline Johnson (Con) and county Councillor Marianne Overton (Ind).

They will then set off through the village, down towards the A17 and onto a private track before heading back into Leadenham and onto Pottergate Road for a group canter in private stubble fields.

The riders will also have an escort vehicle displaying the Pass Wide and Slow banner.

India added: “Riding horses, cycling and walking dogs improves a person’s mental health, allows you to reconnect with the world to reduce stress and has many physical benefits to someone’s health.

“These sports and rural lifestyles should all be promoted and encouraged! It is just the attitudes of some motorists that ruin it for all and can endanger the lives of others.

“There is room for everyone on the roads!”

Anyone who is interested in joining the ride can find out more at https://tinyurl.com/pass-wide.

Do you think more needs to be done to protect horse riders and cyclists on the roads? Let us know in the comments.