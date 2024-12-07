A mother-of-two is taking on a charity challenge to raise money for a charity that helped her after her baby was stillborn.

Harriet Musson, from Grantham, will be joined by her friends and family on Friday, December 20, at 6pm, for her 5k ‘starlight walk’ in a bid to raise money for SANDs - a charity supporting bereaved families.

The charity supported Harriet after her daughter, named Elowyn Rose, was stillborn at 30 weeks in March 2022, due to a rare genetic condition called Piezo 1.

Harriet, who has a daughter aged five and son aged one, said: “SANDs was one of the charities that supported me when I lost my baby.

“They provide memory boxes for families, something that can help a family after they’ve lost a baby.

“They’ve helped me feel less alone at a time of complete devastation and helped me to connect with other families going through similar situations.”

Harriet is raising money at https://fundraising.sands.org.uk/fundraisers/harrietmusson/starlight-walk.

Harriet was initially supposed to be walking tonight (Saturday, December 7), however the date has been changed as a result of the weather warning.

SANDs supports anyone affected by the death of a baby and also aims to improve the care bereaved parents receive.