A first responder has shared the story of why he joined LIVES as it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Howard Bradley, from Grantham, has been with LIVES for two years.

“I just reached a point in my life where I thought everything I'd done had been about me making as much money as I could, and I wanted to do something that would really give back to the place where I live," he said in a video interview.

“I love Lincolnshire, and it just seemed like a perfect opportunity to see what I could learn and what challenges might come my way to really make a difference.”

Howard has provided critical care in numerous emergencies.

He shared a recent experience where he was first on the scene to help an elderly man who had suffered a severe head injury.

Howard Bradley joined LIVES two years ago. Photo: LIVES

With no time to lose, Howard and a paramedic worked together to stabilise the man until an ambulance arrived.

The milestone coincides with LIVES’ ‘25 Years Matter’ campaign, celebrating the volunteers who sustain the organisation.

For 25 years, LIVES has relied on volunteers like Howard to serve Lincolnshire.

The ‘25 Years Matter’ campaign aims to recognise these volunteers’ immense contributions and encourage continued support from the public.

“The unique thing about it for me is that it is for the people of Lincolnshire, and by the people of Lincolnshire. We're creating this service for our communities, our neighbours, our friends.”

Through stories like Howard’s, LIVES hopes to inspire more volunteers and donors, ensuring the service remains available.

A statement from LIVES said: “Howard’s dedication to his role is a shining example of the selflessness and bravery that all our responders demonstrate.

“‘25 Years Matter’ is not just a campaign; it’s a tribute to the heart and soul of our community – our volunteer community first responders.”