A woman has showcased parts of Grantham in her new music video.

Julie Podvorska, 36, has covered a song called ‘I will be living for you’ - originally sang by Belarusian singer Angelica Agurbash - and showcases parts of Grantham.

Julie, who has lived in the town for almost 20 years, wanted to showcase the “beautiful little town” in her video.

Julia Podvorska

She added: “Grantham is a town filled with many wonderful people, culture and intelligence.

“I hope people will see that from the video. I could have done a video in a different place, but I decided to do it in Grantham as I love this town and am happy to share this with people.”

Even though she writes her own songs, Julia decided to cover ‘I will be living for you’ because of the meaning behind the lyrics.

She added: “This song has very strong words and I just wanted to share it with people, as well as show off our beautiful Grantham.

“The video is made like a love story.”

Julie, who is originally from Lithuania, has been singing since she was six-years-old.

She first performed in Lithuania, but later performed in other countries including Belarus, Germany, Russia and Poland in singing competitions.