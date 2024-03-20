A woman who was born with a tumour in her spinal column and a complex heart condition has held a birthday rave to raise money for charity.

Jordon Arnold-Lanham from Grantham celebrated her 31st birthday with a charity event in Nottingham, charging £5 per entry, all proceeds benefiting the British Heart Foundation.

“I was inspired to do a drum and bass rave because raving is a passion of mine and I have been going to drum and bass raves for many years and made a lot of friends along the way,” said Jordon.

Jordon Arnold-Lanham (centre) with friends at her charity birthday rave. Image: Supplied

“We are more of a rave family! Ravers are some of the most supportive people I have ever met and I thought I'd combine something I love doing and try and do my own event for my birthday and raise some money for an important cause that saved my life.”

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox every morning - sign up to The Briefing here

She described the event organisation as stressful but rewarding, thanking those who assisted, including the owner of the Hidden Warehouse where it was held.

Image: Supplied

“I can't believe the amount of support I got… I was blown away. The night was a success the atmosphere was amazing! People had come from all over to celebrate with me,” added Jordon.

Jordon's early heart struggles were documented in a 1993 Grantham Journal story when she was five months old.

Born with fallotstetraology, Jordon developed a tumour in her spinal column and a complex heart condition.

Image: Supplied

Jordon's early heart struggles were documented in a 1993 Grantham Journal story when she was five months old.

Born with fallotstetraology, Jordon developed a tumour in her spinal column and a complex heart condition.

They were detected in the womb but when she was born, doctors discovered the heart defect was more serious than was first thought.

Jordan's story was featured in the Grantham Journal in 1993. | Image: Supplied

Jordon underwent five hours of surgery when she was only three days old to remove the tumour at Queen's Medical Centre, in Nottingham.

Doctors originally thought heart surgery could wait, but when Jordon was diagnosed as suffering from high blood pressure, they decided to further operate.

She underwent major heart surgery at the age of five-and-a-half months at Groby Road Hospital, in Leicester, and reports at the time mentioned how her parents would be left waiting for years to see what impact the conditions would have.

Jordan's story was featured in the Grantham Journal in 1993. | Image: Supplied

Despite facing multiple surgeries and uncertainties, however, Jordon was able to make it through the toughest of times.

“The condition has brought many challenges growing up as most of my younger memories are hospital appointments,” said Jordon.

“I now only have to go to Glenfields hospital in Leicester every two years for a check-up but my heart seems stronger than ever.

Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

Her experiences influenced her career; from being a carer, she now works as a support worker for people with learning disabilities.

Featuring performances by DJs and MCs from Nottingham and Leicester, the event raised £200.

The recent charity event marked a celebration of Jordon's life and her gratitude towards the British Heart Foundation for their pivotal role in her journey.

Jordon plans to hand over the proceeds to the Grantham branch of the British Heart Foundation on March 28, 2024.