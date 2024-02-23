In a world not always ready for the neurodivergent, a drag queen and trans man, living with autism, has spilled the tea on how art became his language, letting him live the fantasy, darling.

Meet Nefarious De Vile, the 24-year-old Grantham sensation, as he sashays towards their inaugural 'Temple of C***' cabaret – an Over 18s show serving love and an empowering tale of triumph over adversity.

Born in Lincoln and raised in Grantham, Nefarious faced struggles with identity, mental health, and the challenges of being a queer trans youth.

Nefarious De Vile, the unstoppable force behind the makeup brush, transforming into a vision of power, beauty, and strength.

Drag became their guiding light, illuminating the darkest corners of their life and Nefarious' drag persona turns one on March 11, marking a year of courage and self-discovery.

Nefarious embarked on their drag journey as a novice in Drag Wars 2023, sashaying all the way to the semi-finals.

Inspired by Ru Paul’s Drag Race, Nefarious took up makeup and costumes, finding motivation in the first openly trans man, Gottmik, during Season 13.

The show playfully uses the C-bomb to outline the characteristics it takes to win the iconic reality show during which Mama Ru asks the queens to share their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent.

In the spotlight, Nefarious mesmerizes the audience with a captivating blend of ancient inspiration and contemporary charisma.

“I had only just come out; I was desperately trying to be the stereotypical hetero macho masc guy because that was what a man was in my mind and is in so many other people's minds.

“However, I was so unhappy, like I was the kid who enjoyed dress-up, art, and music. I was a goth throughout my teens… I didn't have that way of expressing my creativity anymore.

“I had heard of drag, and I thought naively it was a gay cis-man area strictly. Then, by fate, I saw the promo for Season 13 and realised the first episode was on that night. I put it on, and there was Gottmik strutting their stuff.

“I had my representation; I had no excuse. I wanted to be brave like that.

“Now I want to be that representation, help and be a role model to someone.”

A snapshot of Nefarious, the rising star, as they celebrate a year of courage and self-discovery through the art of drag.

Nefarious’ drag is a mosaic of influences, ranging from ancient art to the everyday world around him.

The androgynous appearance of ancient pharaohs left an indelible mark, inspiring a drag persona that exudes power, beauty, and strength.

More than just a performance art, drag became Nefarious’ outlet for communication, especially considering their autism.

“I was surprised to learn by myself just how many performers are neurodivergent, especially with autism. I've come to the conclusion that drag gives us an easier way to communicate with others.

“In drag, you're prepared, and you're talking to the audience instead of trying to deal with making a one-on-one conversation that feels incredibly strange to you, like you're experiencing it for the first time.”

Stroud queen Neon will be helping to provide a fabulous evening of laughter and glam.

As a trans-man, Nefarious' self-discovery journey had hurdles.

Coming out officially at 17, he reflects on the agonising road until their top surgery three years ago.

The lack of a supportive pride community in their early years made the journey “dark, angry, and treacherous”, amplifying the struggles of growing up trans in a society unfamiliar with the concept.

Supported by staff at Grantham College, Nefarious said: “Being trans was one of the most devastating factors, growing up where there was no pride community.

“I didn't even know as a child what was wrong with me; all I knew was that my body was changing in a way that was torturing me, and it made me want to remove myself from it so bad, like the feeling of wanting to remove your skin because the body it encases is torturing.

“It’s something I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy.”

Coventry-based Kayleigh Valentine will be eating up the competition and serving looks throughout the night.

Nefarious passionately asserts that growing up as a trans child in a community ignorant of gender identity was a challenging experience.

Reflecting on personal struggles, Nefarious empathises with today's trans youths in the UK and USA, facing in many cases not ignorance but outright hatred.

According to Nefarious, the prevailing notion of protecting children often falls short, selectively shielding those deemed 'right' by societal norms.

“‘Protect the child!’ they scream, but they only protect the children they see as human and 'right’,” he said.

In Nefarious' advocacy for queer youth, the focus is on addressing this disparity.

By actively participating in all-age pride events nationwide, Nefarious aims to create a more inclusive environment.

Circus performer Darryl Carrington will be offering physical comedy and juggling which has delighted audiences at festivals across the UK.

The ultimate aspiration is to bring pride events to Grantham, driven by the belief that every child, regardless of identity, deserves love, respect, support, safety, and a platform to be heard.

Nefarious firmly advocates for empowering children to speak for themselves, highlighting the proven negative consequences of adults making decisions on their behalf.

However, drag provided more than just a creative outlet; it became a form of therapy for Nefarious. Battling not only with autism but also a personality disorder, he found solace in the transformative power of their drag performances.

Drag separated their identity from their disorder, enabling introspection and newfound strength.

Self-proclaimed Scoundrel of the South West, Gender Criminal, will be taking to the stage with surreal serenades around gender, queer culture and "transdimensional body politic".

Mental health awareness and suicide prevention hold a special place in Nefarious's heart, and the proceeds from 'Temple of C***' ticket sales will contribute towards mental health awareness and suicide prevention charities.

Their goal extends beyond entertainment; it's about giving back to the community that has played a pivotal role in their healing journey.

In their own words, Nefarious expresses her passion for helping others: "My drag gives me the ability to communicate, be brave and share my story with others in the goal of helping others, giving back and raising awareness.

“My drag makes me feel like I can live my dreams and live in a world that isn't made for me or neurodivergents."

Her mission is clear—to give a voice to the vulnerable, raise awareness for various causes, and create a space where everyone, regardless of identity, can find acceptance.

Gloucestershire's Next Drag Superstar 2023 will be keeping audiences gagging with a comedy performance on the night.

At the end of every episode of Ru Paul’s Drag Race Mama Ru proudly proclaims “If you can’t love yourself, how you gonna love somebody else?”

Asked what their own drag motto would be, Nefarious said: “We're going to hell?! Well at least it's inclusive.”

Nefarious recently attended DragCon, describing it as an unforgettable experience filled with joy and inspiration.

Drawing inspiration from various performers, Nefarious highlighted specific influences in makeup, with Trixie Mattel being a key source.

As a transman, Nefarious consciously avoids elements triggering gender dysphoria, finding inspiration in Violet Chachki's corsets and Cheddar Gorgeous' androgynous take on drag.

Influenced by Sash Velour's storytelling through lip-sync performances, Nefarious appreciates the art of conveying a narrative beyond mere dancing.

The impact of Drag Race's first two trans-men, Gottmik and Denim, is profound, with Nefarious expressing immense gratitude for their existence.

Lucy Luawana is an international hula hoop performer specialising in multi-circus style and LED hooping.

‘Temple of C***’ will take place at Grantham’s Refectory on Saturday, March 2, from 7.45pm to 10.45pm.

Not merely a cabaret show; it will advocate for causes such as LGBTQ+, neurodivergence, cancer, suicide prevention, mental health, and black rights.

The show's key points include an exploration of physical and mental health, breaking societal norms, and celebrating gender, sexuality, and the trans body.

The event promises an evening of entertainment featuring a diverse cast of performers, including drag acts, burlesque, magicians, and more.

Among the star-studded lineup are performers such as Lucy Luawana, Cake, Neon, Kayleigh Valentine, Gender Criminal, and Darryl Carrington.

Each artist brings a unique talent to the stage, contributing to the vibrant tapestry of the evening.

Details of the tickets are available at he event Facebook page.

The tickets are being sold through Throne Events By Cherry Valentine.