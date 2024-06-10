A councillor has raised concerns over an increase in flytipping within his ward.

Over the last month, the Belmont ward in Grantham has seen an “influx in fly tipping”, according to Councillor Elvis Stooke (Ind, Belmont).

Coun Stooke said the problem is “upsetting to see”.

He said: “I will not tolerate this in this ward.

“If people can drive in their vans to dump the rubbish like this which has cost them fuel, I'm sure they can afford to get a licensed company to come and collect their waste.

“People within Londonthorpe and the Belmont ward work hard to keep this ward tidy, especially our Parish Council who have volunteers who work tirelessly in keeping the area looking nice for visitors who are out and about walking.

“I have been made aware of the type of vehicle that has possibly done this and I am aware that they cover up their number plate which is a small silver or grey type van with black rims and a trailer.

“So if you are the owner of this vehicle, can I personally ask you to stop doing this and use a licensed company to take your waste away and not to dump it in our countryside.

“I would like to remind people that every time South Kesteven District Council goes out and clears this fly tipping up this can have departmental costs on your local council which in turn means increase in council tax and I'm sure you will all agree this is something we don't wish to happen.”

Fly-tipping incidents can be reported to SKDC by going to its website at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/flytipping or call 01476 406080.

Have you noticed an increase in flytipping in this ward? Send your photos to: news@lincsonline.co.uk