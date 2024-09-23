A vicar hopes to get more young people involved in the church and community.

Vicar Andy Acheson joined St Anne’s Church in Harrowby Road, Grantham, just over a year ago, and he has seen the church services grow from 30 people to over 100 attending on Sundays.

He has also introduced two community groups - including a community cafe called Annie’s Cafe and a toddlers group called Bumps and Buggies.

Vicar Andy Acheson.

Two new groups will launch soon, including a homework club every Wednesday and a youth club from Friday, October 4, as part of Andy’s bid to get more young people involved in the church community.

“If we are going to have a church in 30 years time, then we need to grow our younger population in the church,” said Andy.

St Anne's Church in Harrowby Road, Grantham.

He added: “I have always felt it is important to get the younger people involved. I am a father with three young children.

“We want to reach out and support those ages and see it grow.

“Nowadays, it is incredibly hard to be a teenager and we want to be a safe refuge for them.

Andy wants to get more younger people involved in St Anne's Church

“There is a lot of stuff that is hard for young families as well as it is a tough time for people financially.

“We want to be a support for them as well.”

As well as getting the younger generation involved, Andy has also made sure that all of the community feels welcome at the church.

He added: “Since I came here, it has been brilliant. We have grown a lot and there is lots going on.

“Everyone is welcome.”

Looking to the future and the church’s role within Grantham, Andy hopes St Anne’s can act as a guide or inspiration for other churches.

St Anne's Church currently runs two groups, including Annie's Cafe and Bumps and Buggies.

He said: “Our vision as a church is we are building a community and changing lives. This is a part of what we are about.

“We would love to see St Anne’s become a community centre to an extent in a few years time.

Helpers at a St Anne's Church event.

“We could try and do it in another church. We want to revitalise and I really believe it would be good for the town.

“We need the church to be in a good place. There are lots of good churches in town and Grantham needs them.”