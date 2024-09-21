A football club has called for action over dog waste which it says threatens players' safety.

Gonerby Football Club is sounding the alarm over a dog waste problem on the Harrowby training pitches that it fears could impact young players' wellbeing.

In a statement, club representative Alastair Gidley highlighted how the problem has escalated over recent weeks, posing health and safety risks to players and spectators.

A bucket of dog mess cleared up from the Harrowby training pitches alone, not the area around them. Photo: Supplied

"The football fields have recently reopened after being dormant for a while, and it's clear that local dog walkers have used the area," Alastair noted.

"While we understand the need for shared public spaces, the rising amount of dog mess is becoming a real issue for our young footballers, who shouldn’t have to worry about stepping in it or, worse, falling into it during a game."

The club is appealing to dog owners to be more responsible when using the fields.

Club members have been clearing the dog mess up before matches. Photo: Supplied

Alastair, a dog owner himself, urged others to clean up after their pets, ensuring the pitches remain safe and sanitary for the community.

He stressed that the sports fields play a vital role in local life, offering both recreational and social benefits.

"If we can all pitch in, I’m confident we can keep these fields clean for everyone to enjoy," Alastair added.