A young girl has become the first member of a local Beaver group to earn all of her badges.

Eight-year-old Sally Turner has become the first in 1st Ancaster Beavers to earn all 23 activity badges.

Her final gardening badge required three months of caring for sunflowers and managing weeds.

Sally Turner, eight, with all her badges. Photo: supplied

“My favourite badge was the photographer badge,” said Sally, who also previously belonged to the 7th Grantham Beavers."

She reflected on the challenge of capturing fast-moving aeroplanes like the B17.

“It was hard to start with, as some of them are really fast,” she said.

Sally Turner, eight, with all her badges. Photo: supplied

“The hardest badge was the cyclist badge because I couldn’t ride a bike, even with stabilisers, when I started Beavers. Now I love riding it.”

Sally also earned the Chief Scout Bronze Award by completing her challenge badges.

These activities included camping, adventures, and learning life skills like tying shoelaces and teamwork.

One of the photos of the Red Arrows that Sally took as part of the photographers' badge. Photo: Sally Turner

Kirsty Turner, Sally’s mum and Cub leader, said: “Being a member of Scouts is something Sally looks forward to each week.

“She is a very active member and enjoys taking part in as many activities as possible, from singing and dancing in the Grantham Gang Show to going sailing.”

Her enthusiasm for badges and Scouting activities shines through her achievements.

Another photo that Sally took as part of the photographers' badge. Photo: Sally Turner

Sally also completed the YouShape award, which encourages young Scouts to have a voice in their community, and the new Earth Tribe badge, after setting up a hedgehog house and raising awareness about the decline in hedgehog populations.

Now a Cub Scout, Sally is working on new activity badges and still enjoys Scouting, including the Grantham Gang Show and sailing.

The 1st Ancaster Scout Group currently has spaces available for children aged 4 to 14. For those interested in joining or volunteering, enquiries can be sent to 1stancaster@granthamscouts.org.uk.