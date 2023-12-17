On 10 March 1967 there was a headline in Grantham Journal ‘No need to feel sorry for “Butch”’, writes Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society.

It continued ‘Sitting all alone outside a shop in Westgate, Grantham, every morning with a doleful

expression on his face, “Butch”, a boxer dog, probably attracts quite a lot of sympathy from passers-by.

F. J. Woods in Westgate.

‘But they need not worry, for “Butch” has not been deserted or cast out. He is, in fact, waiting for his breakfast!

‘Every morning without fail, “Butch” leaves his master, Mr. Rex Cummins, of the Market-place, and trots nearly 200 yards to the butcher’s shop of Mr. F. J. Woods. He then settles himself down outside the shops and waits. The habit has established itself, and soon out comes Mr.

‘David Woods, son of the owner of the shop, or one of his assistants, and serves up a tasty breakfast of meat scraps.

Westgate, where F. J. Woods used to have his shop.

‘But this is just the first course as far as “Butch” is concerned. After devouring the savoury meal the 12-year-old dog sets off to his next port of call – Messrs. Ogden’s seed stores in the Market-place. Here he insists on biscuits! Apparently with his tumm full – and no doubt thinking how marvellous human beings are – he returns home, and waits until the afternoon, when he repeats his visits.’