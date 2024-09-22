A leading figure in the electric vehicle (EV) battery sector has received an honorary Doctor of Science degree from the University of Lincoln.

Grantham's Isobel Sheldon was presented with the award at the university's graduation ceremony on September 11 at Lincoln Cathedral.

Isobel, who also has an OBE, has dedicated over 22 years to advancing sustainability and decarbonisation in the transport sector.

Isobel Sheldon was awarded her honorary doctorate at a ceremony at Lincoln Cathedral. Photo: University of Lincoln.

Her journey began at a young age when her father first introduced her to the workings of an internal combustion engine, igniting a lifelong passion for alternative fuelled vehicles.

In 2003, Isobel founded Amberjac Projects in Grantham, laying the groundwork for the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

Her career has included key roles at major organisations such as Britishvolt and Johnson Matthey Battery Systems. Notable achievements include developing the world’s first commercially available

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) in 2004, creating high-power density batteries, and pioneering the world’s first 12-metre electric bus battery.

Receiving her honorary degree, Isobel remarked, “Being a resident of Lincolnshire for 40 years and not having had the opportunity to attend university, it’s a significant honour to be recognised in this way.”

She encouraged graduating students to “believe in yourself, don’t listen to people who tell you that you can’t do something, and go out there and change the world.”

Isobel’s influence extends beyond her technical innovations.

She serves on the board of trustees at The Faraday Institution and contributes to the NED Offshore Wind Growth Partnership, shaping the future of renewable energy and promoting sustainability.