An inquest has concluded into the death of a 26-year-old man who died in Newark.

George Daniel Burrage died at Newark Northgate train station on February 19, 2024.

The inquest concluded today (November 14) that Mr Burrage took his own life after being struck by a train and sustaining multiple injuries.

Newark Northgate Train Station

The assistant coroner at Nottingham City Council Coroners Court, Rebecca Covington read the evidence provided by the post-mortem report, the toxicology report, the British Transport Police and the GP at Lombard Street, Newark.

The toxicology report revealed that Mr Burrage, who was born in Grantham, had ethanol (alcohol) in his system, despite being allergic to alcohol.

He was previously diagnosed by his GP in March 2019 with low mood and depression and in December 2023 with low mood and anxiety, but was said to not be suicidal.

The British Transport Police spoke to the train driver, who said that she was passing through the non-stop station when she saw the young man lying on the tracks and confirmed that despite pulling the emergency brakes and not travelling at more than 90mph, his death was unavoidable.

In a statement by Mr Burrage’s parents and read by the coroner, he was described as having a vast amount of interest in extracurricular activities such as archaeology, music, and basketball.

He was said to be a very reserved young man with good manners who likes art, craft, and reading, and liked to eat healthily and cook authentic meals.

Samaritans offer FREE round the clock, confidential support. Call 116 123, calls are free from any phone, or visit www.samaritans.org to find out about the wide-ranging support on offer from Samaritans and other organisations.



