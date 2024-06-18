Police are investigating a burglary that took place at the weekend.

Alarms were raised by Kishor Lamichhae on Saturday (June 15) after his house in Sandon Road, Grantham was broken into.

A sum of cash and jewellery was reportedly stolen from Kishor’s home.

Lincolnshire Police are carrying out enquiries into the burglary. Picture: iStock

He said: “I want to get this message out about the burglary to Grantham society.”

Lincolnshire Police believe the incident took place between 2pm on Saturday and the early hours of Sunday (June 16).

Officers continue with their inquiries.