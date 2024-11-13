A beauty business has celebrated its first anniversary.

Crystal Beauty, based in Wharf Road, Grantham, turned a year old last Saturday (November 11).

Staff and customers came together to celebrate the occasion.

Staff at Crystal Beauty have celebrated the first anniversary.

Owner Krystyna Wasilewska said: “It felt amazing to celebrate this significant milestone with our clients!

“We are proud of what we have accomplished in the year. We are extremely grateful for the support received by everyone who has been with us.

Clients and staff came together to celebrate.

“We are so proud of our amazing staff.”

Crystal Beauty offers facials, hydrafacials, aesthetic treatments and other skin treatments, as well as botox and nail services.