The King’s School CCF cadets in Grantham awarded for work
Army cadets have been awarded for their hard work.
A presentation ceremony was recently held for cadets in The King’s School Combined Cadet Force (CCF), based in Grantham.
At the ceremony, Colonel Jim Heardman, from regional command, said: “As an old boy, it was a pleasure to return to King’s for the first time in over a decade and to hear about the successes of the CCF.
“That success is a reflection of the commitment and hard work of the school contingent, the adult instructors and the application of the cadets.
“It was a real privilege to present so many badges, awards and hard-earned promotions, particularly the Skill at Arms and Valhalla trophies.”
At the presentation evening, a number of cadets were promoted to Cadet Sgt Major, Cadet RSM and Cadet Under Officer.
Another cadet was also promoted to Cadet Warrant Officer in the RAFCCF Cadets.