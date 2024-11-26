Army cadets have been awarded for their hard work.

A presentation ceremony was recently held for cadets in The King’s School Combined Cadet Force (CCF), based in Grantham.

At the ceremony, Colonel Jim Heardman, from regional command, said: “As an old boy, it was a pleasure to return to King’s for the first time in over a decade and to hear about the successes of the CCF.

The King's School CCF.

“That success is a reflection of the commitment and hard work of the school contingent, the adult instructors and the application of the cadets.

“It was a real privilege to present so many badges, awards and hard-earned promotions, particularly the Skill at Arms and Valhalla trophies.”

The CCF at the Cenotaph in London.

At the presentation evening, a number of cadets were promoted to Cadet Sgt Major, Cadet RSM and Cadet Under Officer.

Tom Gaul, army scholar.

Another cadet was also promoted to Cadet Warrant Officer in the RAFCCF Cadets.