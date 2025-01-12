A nursery has been sold after its former owner retired.

Ancaster Village Nursery and Forest School, near Grantham, has been sold to Kiddi Corporation, owned by Rupinder Sandhu, a former care home operator who is expanding into the childcare sector.

The nursery has been owned and managed by Linda Lukies since 2007. However, after years of working in the childcare sector, Linda made the decision to retire, prompting the sale.

Ancaster Village Nursery and Forest School.

Linda said: “I would like to wish Rupinder and Ancaster village every success for the future.

“It has been an absolute pleasure running this wonderful setting with such a passionate staff team and I know that, with Rupinder’s vision and experience, I have left everything in the safest hands.”

The nursery cares for up to 52 children at a time and is run from a purpose-built rural property.

The sale, which was overseen by Christie & Co, also includes the out of school club, which the company runs from Ancaster Primary School.

New owner Rupinder said: “I am extremely committed to delivering high quality care in the community, drawing on my background in residential care.

“Working with children has always been a passion of mine and, as a parent of young children, I understand first-hand the challenges faced by parents.

“This drives my dedication to ensuring that childcare settings are nurturing, supportive and positively promote children’s development.”

Jassi Sunner, assistant director of childcare and education at Christie & Co, said: “With its excellent location, Ancaster Village Nursery & Forest School has built a fantastic reputation over the years under Linda’s leadership.

“After a competitive marketing process, we secured an offer from Rupinder, an experienced care home operator, looking for a new challenge in childcare.

“This transition is a perfect fit, and I have no doubt that Rupinder will build on the strong foundations Linda has established.”

The nursery was sold for an undisclosed price.