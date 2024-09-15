The Standards Committee report paints a bleak picture, writes Councillor Graham Jeal, leader of South Kesteven District Council.

It is a universal truth, often repeated, that as you get older, time itself appears to accelerate. With this curious phenomenon in mind, it is hard to believe that two years have already passed since the solemn news of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s departure reached us.

I vividly recall the moment – the collective sadness, the profound tributes, the journey to London to pay respects to her lying in state, and the moving ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

In these reflections, we are reminded of the extraordinary privilege it was to have lived during the second great Elizabethan era. An epoch marked by its ups and downs, yes – but throughout it all, Her Majesty remained unwavering in her dedication to the highest standards of public life, setting an example for the ages.

In contrast, I received the South Kesteven District Council Standards Committee agenda this week. The report for the year 2023-24 revealed no fewer than 63 complaints of misconduct against district councillors. Of these complaints, six were confirmed breaches of the Code of Conduct, and a further 15 were deemed so serious that they warranted referral – at considerable expense – to external investigators or even the police.

Now, I have been a councillor for around nine short years, and I can only recall a single instance where a complaint was referred for external investigation.

But 15 simultaneous complaints? Referred for external investigation?

This is not just unusual – it is, according to my friends at other councils and according to journalists in the national media who have advised that they are tuning into our meetings.

Beyond the tens of thousands of pounds this conduct is costing you, money diverted from other areas of council responsibility, we must ask ourselves what kind of disorder this is creating within the council. Attacks on staff, difficulties in recruitment, intimidation of councillors?

The Standards Committee report paints a bleak picture: a lack of respect, attacks on minority groups, questions of integrity, bullying, intimidation, harassment, conflicts of interest, and the inevitable damage to the authority’s reputation.

A process is underway and, of course, everyone is innocent until proven otherwise. It would be improper to leap to conclusions. But in the midst of this unprecedented number of code of conduct complaints, perhaps it is worth pausing for a moment, and reflecting on the platinum standard of public service, upheld for over 70 glorious years by our late Queen.

Let her legacy be a guiding light in these times of chaos and disarray.