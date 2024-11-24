There is much going on in town in lead up to Christmas, writes Councillor Paul Stokes (Ind), deputy leader of South Kesteven District Council.

It is an exciting time as we come to the period when we have the opportunity to engage in a range of events/activities that lead up to Christmas. It is an honour to be involved, as a district and town councillor, helping to deliver and promote these events in Grantham.

The Guildhall Arts Centre is buzzing as a hugely successful autumn season leads into the renowned annual pantomime, this year being Beauty and the Beast, running from November 30 to January 5, 2025.

Ticket sales are already reaching a record so don't hesitate in getting yours if you want to go.

Exercise classes and swimming at Grantham Meres are seeing highly increased numbers, and it is great to see county and national events such as swimming galas, table tennis and boxing bringing huge attendances, with the vast economic benefit to the town.

Especially good is the resurrection of Meres live music and entertainment shows in the main hall attracting large audiences. Watch out for these in the build up to the festive season .

Thanks to the dedication of our markets team, assisted by the commitment of local councillors, especially Councillor Tim Harrison. Grantham market is once again the place to visit on Saturdays.

Our spectacular Christmas Fayre and lights switch-on will take place on Sunday, December 1 and has something for all the family.

Hopefully, the weather will be kind and reward the team that has put so much into the event planning. This will also maximise the use of the increased market place area.

Our parks are still flourishing and are a great place for well being walks but will be providing various Christmas activities. Watch out for these at Wyndham Park Visitor Centre.

There are so many other places to visit - the Christmas tree festival at St Wulframs, Grantham Museum, Christmas craft festivals in and around the town.

Grantham Town Council are working with shops and businesses to create three late shopping nights with free entertainment on Thursdays - December 5, 12 and 19 - along with a Christmas lights competition that is being promoted on the website and social media.

We are trying to promote the town. Grantham can be great. Grantham is great. Let's make it greater together with our collective positivity. Join in, you might like it.