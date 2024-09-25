Pub owners have announced they are leaving just a year after taking it on.

Johnson Pub Co, a Lincolnshire family-run company, has announced on social media it is leaving The Gregory Arm in Harlaxton, near Grantham.

Food was served for the final time on Sunday (September 22), but the final day of serving drinks is this Sunday (September 29).

The Gregory Arms, in Harlaxton.

In a social media post, a spokesperson said: “It is with a heavy heart we share some news.

“Our time at The Gregory Arms is coming to an end. Unfortunately, our tender has not been renewed due to a higher bid from Harlaxton Manor.

“We have truly loved being part of this amazing village and have made many friends along the way.

“While we are sad to say goodbye, we wish Harlaxton Manor every success with this fantastic venue. It will be deeply missed.

“Thank you all for your support over the years.”

Last July, it was announced Johnson Pub Co would be taking over the village pub, after former landlady Lucy Davies left after seven years.

Harlaxton Manor did not wish to make a comment.