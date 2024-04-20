Plans have been revealed for the 40th anniversary of a fund that helps children with disabilities or life-threatening illnesses.

The Grantham Journal Children’s Fund SUNday FUNday is taking place for the third time at Wyndham Park on Sunday, June 9 from 10am until 4pm.

The day is free for any child aged up to 14 years old with a disability or life-threatening illness, alongside their carers and siblings. The general public are also welcome.

The Grantham Journal Children's Fund SUNday FUNday celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

Chairman Roy Wright said: “Trustees are proud to say the Children's Fund marks its 40th anniversary this year, and we're looking forward to celebrating with the families we support at our annual fun day.

"As in previous years the event is also open to the general public and we hope it will be well supported and enjoyed by all."

The day promises entertainment for all including a land train, exotic pets, Punch and Judy, a funfair, balloon modelling, a disco and a craft area.

Grantham Journal Children's Fund

There will also be a performance from the Beth Cresswell School of Dance, radio controlled motor tanks, a science show and All Day Play.

Fast food, ice creams and drinks are also on offer for visitors.

The Grantham Journal Children’s Fund is a charity under the umbrella of the newspaper.

Marie Bond, a trustee of the fund and former editor of the Journal, said: “It's always a special day and a joy for us as organisers to see the smiles on children's faces.

“The big day will soon be here so we'd encourage families eligible to join us free of charge to get in touch as soon as possible.”

There will be communication support for those using sign language and a charge for some rides for the general public.

Families of children who are disabled or have life-threatening illnesses who are interested in registering for the event should email: gjchildrensfund@gmail.com