A former journalist has published his first book.

Peter Clawson, a former Grantham Journal reporter, has self-published his first book ‘Smash and Grab’.

It is a tale of “crazy things” that starts in a Tesco car park, where a man is waiting for his girlfriend, but all of a sudden, a naked girl appears and demands he drives off in a hurry.

“They then go through a whole series of escapes and it ends up with them trying to sink the Isle of Man,” said Peter, 84, who still lives in Grantham.

Despite having a background in writing, this is Peter’s first published book.

He added: “It all began when I was 12 years old. I said I was going to do everything once in my life and my biggest mission was to get a book published.

Smash and Grab is available on Amazon.

“I was also part of the Grantham Writers. In the 1990s, we had a section for novelists and we had to write a chapter every month.

“I would have these pictures come into my head and then they would become the story.”

Peter worked with Phil Kerry, from Corby Glen, helped to publish Peter’s book.

“Phil and his son said my book was written by a genius”, added Peter.

On why people should read his book, Peter said: “If people just want to completely escape from the awful realities we have in the world, then read my book.”

Smash and Grab is available from Amazon at https://tinyurl.com/Grab-book.

