Following the extreme flood event we witnessed in January, thoughts remain with those who had their lives turned upside down, writes Ian Simmons and David Martin, co-leads of Grantham Rivercare.

Inevitably we ask how and why it occurred and what can be done to mitigate it happening again.

The flood may have been caused by the ‘one in a hundred year’ event as noted in previous Tales, but whether this was the case or not, it behoves us to consider what steps can be taken to prevent a similar event.

Grantham RiverCare co-leaders David Martin (left) and Ian Simmons

One small thing has recently popped up on our radar. We’ve always been big fans of beavers, aka nature’s engineers, and are excited that they have been reintroduced in carefully selected and controlled areas around the country.

One such site is on the River Otter, but it seems that it is only us that finds this inverse nominative determinism funny!

Well, to our great excitement, it appears that the government is to allow more wildlife and nature groups to apply for licences to release beavers into the wild (supported by a ten year plan which shows where and how they will impact on the landscape).

Examples of the benefits current inhabitants have brought to their habitat has been well documented.

These include increasing biodiversity, making the river more interesting by modifying its flow, improving water quality, acting as a buffer to heavy rainfall and even keeping grassland fresh during periods of drought. There is an example in the Czech Republic where a beaver’s dam building exploits saved the government installing their own £1 million infrastructure.

We understand that the rewilding project at Boothby Wildland is considering beavers on the tributaries and becks that run through their land. While the Witham locally is not suitable for beavers, it will be interesting to note the benefits of these and any other new introductions.

One thing that is heartening is the speed at which our river has ‘restored’ itself after a flood. The berms and banks, previously inundated, are bursting back to life. It won’t be long before the flag irises and marsh marigolds flash their bright yellow flowers, welcoming spring in all its hopeful glory.

Spring is also time for the Great British Spring Clean and, as ever, Grantham RiverCare will be out doing our bit in March.

If you would like to join us, please get in touch with us via Facebook or linktr.ee/rivercaregrantham.

We’ll see you there!