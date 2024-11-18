A utility management service has won an award.

Tenant Shop, based in Hill Court, Grantham, has been named Best Supplier of the Year at the EA Masters 2024.

Operations manager John Currall said: “We are extremely happy first and foremost.

Staff from the Tenant Shop.

“It’s good to get the recognition from our clients and letting agents and it shows what we are doing is worthwhile.

“It’s hard work and recognition for the staff as well.

“I want to say a big thank you to the staff for their hard work, dedication and their application.”