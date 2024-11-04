A Second World War memorial has been officially unveiled following a £30,000 restoration.

The Colsterworth War Memorial was officially unveiled on Friday (November 1), after it was restored thanks to a £29,026.48 grant from the FCC Communities Foundation and £3,000 from the Colsterworth Festival of Remembrance (CFOR).

Captain David Heath French, chair of the CFOR, said: “It feels great to officially unveil it.

Opening ceremony for refurbished war memorial. Ceremony lead by Cpt David Heath-French of Royal Army Medical Services, chair of Colsterworth Festival of Remembrance. Standard Bearer, Lynne Parker-Kiamil

“It has been a bit of a long journey, about a six-year project.

“From my side as chair of CFOR, it was one of the main things we wanted to support the parish council to push through.

“It was renovated in 2010 and it was okay, but not up to the best standards.

Opening ceremony for refurbished war memorial. Ceremony lead by Cpt David Heath-French of Royal Army Medical Services, chair of Colsterworth Festival of Remembrance

Opening ceremony for refurbished war memorial. Cllr David Bellamy of North Witham, with a photo of his Great Uncle, Vincent Martin Mitchell, who's name is on the memorial

“We are glad we have got this over the barrier. Also, the finishing time of the project was perfect with Remembrance Day coming up.

“There has been a lot of positive feedback.”