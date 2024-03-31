Councillors and council officers have been in Grantham recently to keep people informed about the many highways developments that are ongoing, writes Lincolnshire County Council leader Martin Hill (Con).

Earlier this year we announced £4 million extra for road improvements, and we held a public event giving residents the chance to come and meet our highways team, ask questions and find out more about road projects in the area.

The event, held at the Jubilee Church Life Centre on London Road, attracted more than 70 visitors, all keen to find out more.

The event opened with Cllr Richard Davies, the council’s executive member for highways, outlining the planned projects for the Grantham area for 2024.

This includes work this spring to reconstruct sections of the High Street in Great Gonerby and Gonerby Road in Grantham. We’re also constructing a new pedestrian crossing on the High Street in Great Gonerby.

The summer months will see two key roads in Grantham rebuilt and brought up to standard – Dysart Road and Alma Park Road.

We’ll also be constructing new pedestrian crossings at Greenhill Road/Barrowby Road and Barrowby Road/Poplar Farm.

Meanwhile, South Kesteven District Council were also at the event to discuss their proposed changes to Station Road and the A52/A607 junction, and to the Market Place in the town centre.

It’s really important that the roads are fit for purpose and safe to use, for those in vehicles, and pedestrians and cyclists.

In our town centres this is particularly key where we need to keep traffic flowing, helping residents get to work, school and social events.

I know that roadworks are unpopular and in the short-term will cause some delays and inconvenience for some people. Please be assured though that we always plan works for completion as quickly as we can, trying to find ways to cause the least disruption….

For more information about these and other roadworks in and around Grantham, visit: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/granthamroadworks.