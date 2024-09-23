A grandfather has taken a leap of faith to raise money for an autism charity.

On Saturday (September 21), 60-year-old Derry Needham, from Grantham, completed the Golden Eye bungee jump in Switzerland to raise money for the National Autistic Charity.

He decided to raise money for the charity that has supported his grandson Jacob, who was diagnosed with autism at three years old.

Derry Needham.

“It was really scary but I wanted to do it for the charity,” said Derry.

He added: “When I turned 60 I wanted to do something different. I didn’t want to do a fun run or a marathon.

“It was nervous building up to the jump, but when you get up there you just have to do it!”

Derry has so far raised over £2,000 for the charity, and is continuing to raise money at https://tinyurl.com/charity-jump.

The Golden Eye bungee jump in Tenero-Contra, Switzerland.

Derry as he took his leap of faith.

He added: “I did it to make people aware of autism. Until you have a child or grandchild with autism, you don’t realise how common it is.”