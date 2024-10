A road is closed after a lorry has jackknifed.

The A607 junction near Byards Leap, Cranwell, was closed just before 1.30pm today (Monday, October 7) following reports that a lorry had jackknifed.

The lorry trailer is on its side and the driver is believed to be uninjured.

The A607 near Cranwell is closed. Photo: istock

Lincolnshire Police officers have closed the road and warn there may be significant delays while the road is cleared.