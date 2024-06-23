Japan is full of culture and history, writes Grantham travel expert Lynne Page.

A destination that I have more enquiries about this year is Japan, where ancient traditions harmoniously coexist with cutting-edge technology. From bustling cities to serene temples and picturesque landscapes, Japan offers a rich tapestry of experiences for every traveller.

Begin your journey in Tokyo, Japan's dynamic capital. Here, towering skyscrapers and neon-lit streets blend with historic temples and tranquil gardens.

Visit the iconic Shibuya Crossing, the busiest pedestrian crossing in the world, and experience the bustling energy of this metropolis. For a taste of tradition, explore Asakusa and the revered Sensō-ji Temple, Tokyo's oldest Buddhist temple. Don’t miss the panoramic views from the Tokyo Skytree, one of the tallest towers globally.

Lynne Page

Then travel back in time to Kyoto, the cultural heart of Japan. This city is home to over 1,000 temples and shrines, including the iconic Fushimi Inari Shrine, renowned for its thousands of red torii gates.

Wander through the serene Arashiyama Bamboo Grove and visit the stunning Kinkaku-ji (Golden Pavilion), a Zen temple covered in gold leaf. Kyoto’s Gion district offers a glimpse into traditional geisha culture, where you can witness tea ceremonies and classical Japanese performances.

Japan's natural beauty is diverse and breathtaking. In spring, the country transforms into a sea of pink during cherry blossom season, with top viewing spots in Tokyo, Kyoto, and Hirosaki.

Autumn brings vibrant foliage, especially in the Japanese Alps and Nikko. For an unforgettable experience, hike to the summit of Mount Fuji, Japan's highest peak, or relax in an onsen (hot spring) resort in Hakone, offering views of the iconic mountain.

Japanese cuisine is a highlight of any visit. Savor sushi at Tokyo’s Tsukiji Fish Market, indulge in savoury ramen in Fukuoka, or try kaiseki, a traditional multi-course meal, in Kyoto. Don’t forget to sample street food like takoyaki (octopus balls) in Osaka, known as Japan’s kitchen.

Japan’s technological innovations are as impressive as its traditions. Visit the Odaiba district in Tokyo for futuristic attractions like teamLab Borderless, a digital art museum, and the life-sized Unicorn Gundam statue. Explore Akihabara, the hub for electronics and otaku culture, where you can find the latest gadgets and anime merchandise.

Japan is a land of contrasts, where the old and new blend seamlessly to create a unique cultural mosaic. Whether you’re drawn to its historical sites, natural beauty, or modern marvels, Japan promises an unforgettable journey filled with discoveries at every turn.