An event has celebrated the musical roots of a town park.

The Dysart Park Events Group, based in Grantham, held its first ever Jazz Day on Sunday, September 8, celebrating the musical roots of the park which has a Victorian bandstand.

Despite a wet start to the day, over 1,000 people turned out to enjoy stalls, food, music and rides.

Crowds watch GRAB perform.

Lydia Gallaher, chair of the Dysart Park Action Group and events group, said: “This event could not have gone ahead without the amazing support of key members of the community.

“I want to give a big shout out to Zest Brewery, Elements Marquees, Cosmic Sound and Faith Life Church Grantham for the huge effort they put into making the day a success.

GRAB play jazz hits including How High the Moon, Fever, Lady is a Tramp, Stand by Me, Mack the Knife and New York,New York.

Crowds watch GRAB perform.

“My huge thanks also goes to members of the Dysart Park Events Group.”

Performers on the day included GRAB, performing some jazz favourites including How High the Moon, Fever, Lady is a Tramp, Stand by Me, Mack the Knife and New York, New York.

Organisers at the event in Dysart Park, Grantham.

Local saxophonist Louie ‘Sax’ Harvey also performed, alongside Nat Quartet and Paul Williams.

Although it was a free event, the public “generously” donated to support the same event next year.

Lydia added: “We are looking for businesses and local organisations to sponsor the event next year.

Crowds watch on as classic jazz hits are played for them.

“We may not have as much funding to apply for, so we will be more reliant on local businesses and organisations to help out with the costs so that we can offer another free jazz day next year.

“We are aiming for early September again next year, which is an ideal time of year as it’s something to look forward to at the end of the summer season.”

Smiley faces at Dysart Park's first ever jazz day.

The event was funded by the South Kesteven District Council prosperity fund, donations from the Rotary Swimmarathon and funding from the Dysart Park Action Group.