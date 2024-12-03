A festive evening of bonfire fun and carol singing will bring festive cheer this weekend.

The Bonfire and Carol Evening at Wyville Village Hall, near Grantham, on Saturday, December 7, will run from 5pm to 7.30pm.

The event supports Grantham Food Bank and Wyville Church, with free entry and parking.

A poster for the event.

Children from Harlaxton, Denton, Grantham Prep, and Ambergate C of E Primary Schools will join St Wulfram’s Choir in a festive celebration, hosted by Lili Redman.

Traditional carols, including 'Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer', will get everyone in the holiday spirit.

The evening will offer mulled wine, hot chocolate, sausages, and mince pies, with proceeds supporting the fundraiser.

Raffle prizes include tickets to Belton House and Doddington Hall, plus a festive hamper.