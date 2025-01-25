A new darts competition aims to inspire the next generation to become world champions like Luke Littler.

Children up to 16 years old are being encouraged to take part in a junior darts competition at The Angel Inn, in South Witham, on Saturday, February 1.

Organiser and keen darts player Josh Rigby hopes the tournament will encourage more young people into the traditional pub sport.

File photo dated 09/05/24 of Luke Littler, who knows people are watching darts because of him after a stunning 12 months. Issue date: Friday December 13, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story DARTS World. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

He said: “Last year, with the introduction of Littler and him being exposed to the world, it had a massive impact.

“I started running adult darts competitions in the pub and more and more kids were coming with their parents.

“We thought let’s do a junior tournament as there seemed to be quite a lot of interest.

“So, we are going to do the junior event to see how much interest there is and if it goes like it’s going, we will do more.”

The darts room at The Angel Inn in South Witham

Josh believes darts will bring many positives to younger people.

He added: “I play darts myself but the joy of it is being really inclusive.

“You don’t have to be a freaks sportsperson. I’m 5ft 6, if I wanted to be a professional basketball player, I could practice as much as I wanted but it doesn’t mean I could be a player.

“With darts, I truly believe anyone can be involved.

“It’s also great for the kids in a way it helps them do homework without even realising it.

“I think it’s also really important for the social aspect.

“It’s always traditionally been a bit of a pub game. I play on the computer as an adult and I appreciate that it is fun, but people have too much screen time now.

“A reason for the tournament also builds on the social aspect. It gets rid of screentime, it helps kids with their numbers and it's inclusive.”

The Angel Inn is the setting for the past darts competitions, and hopes to hold many more junior ones.

Landlady Victoria Giddy said: “With our village, we are not close to something, so it’s always good to get the kids involved in something special.

“Dads mostly bring their sons, but it’s nice to see dads spending time with their sons.

“We sponsor our local football team and they like to hold darts competitions and we have been doing it for the last year so thought it would be great to get the kids involved.

“At least they also won’t be stuck on their phones or Playstations!”