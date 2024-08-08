Fallen tree causes traffic delays on B1174 in Grantham
A fallen tree caused major delays on a key route out of a Lincolnshire town yesterday (Wednesday) as efforts to move it damaged at least one vehicle.
Police reported the incident on the B1174 in Grantham at around 5pm.
The road between Albert Street and the A1 was blocked due to the fallen tree.
Police advised motorists to seek alternative routes while the tree was cleared.
It is understood the blockage was cleared by Lincolnshire County Council’s Highways Maintenance team sometime after 6.30pm.
Police registered the incident number as 305 of August 7.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council said: The crew arrived at about 6pm to set up the closure and put material down to soak up a diesel spill from a JCB that had tried to move the tree and ruptured its line.
“By 8pm, the tree had been cleared by our specialist arborist.”
