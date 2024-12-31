The line-up has been announced for a comedy night, kicking off the new year with a laugh.

The Funhouse Comedy Club returns for 2025 at the Grantham Railway Social Club in Huntingtower Road on Thursday, January 30.

Topping the bill is the energetic and satirical writer and comedian Geoff Norcott, who recently won a BBC Radio and Music award for Best Comedy Production.

Geoff Norcott. Photo: Funhouse Comedy Club

Geoff delivers a mix of dark material, impressions and politics with a confident smile and optimism.

Opening the night will be the likeable, hilarious and warm Emmanuel Sonubi, who has appeared in Live at the Apollo and QI.

Sonubi, who is an ex-bouncer, has many personal tales about playing pranks with his kids and ‘awful’ parenting skills.

Also appearing on stage will be El Baldiniho, who has appeared on Britain’s Got Talent.

He will wow audiences with his mind-bogglingly daft magic and likeable stage persona.

Completing the line-up will be the comedian and cartoonist Michael Capozzola and compere for the night will be Spiky Mike.

Tickets cost £16 at https://funhousecomedy.co.uk/venues/grantham-comedyclub/.

Doors open at 7.15pm and the show begins at 8pm.