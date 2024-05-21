Business owners are celebrating after they were awarded the highest marks in this year’s Chelsea Flower Show.

Ed and Grace Powell, owners of Steel Landscaping Co in Castle Bytham, were awarded five stars for their trade stand.

It was the second year the company exhibited in the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and the team built on what they learnt last year.

Left to right: Elizabeth Nightingale and Alan Williams from Landform Consultants, and Ed and Grace Powell, owners of Steel Landscaping Co, celebrate the five star trade stand they designed and built at RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Ed said: “I have never experienced team spirit and camaraderie like there is at Chelsea. We are all in it together - there's a finish line and everyone helps each other to get to it. You care not only about your stand but everybody else’s.

“Due to torrential rain, we were falling behind and had two people from another stand brave the weather and help us lay paving out of the kindness of their own hearts.

The stand before.

“That’s just how Chelsea is. There are a lot of professional and very talented people trying to pull off the greatest show in the world.”

The stand, designed by Alan Williams of Landform Consultants, had an angel steel pergola designed to make a smaller space look larger, a cascading steel water feature, woven steel planters and a steel planting wall.

The stand after.

Alan said: “We put it on a 45-degree angle to make it more welcoming to everybody.

“We wanted the stand to show off the products to the best of our ability, so the planting is really green and lush with hints of colour from lupins to grasses to really lift it.

“The palette was green, rust and bronze. We also put triangles in so that you could divide the space and get interest throughout.

“The planters give height, so we lifted everything up and used big trees to give structure.

“Whenever you’re designing, a dash of white always lifts things so we used alliums to do that.”

On their five-star trade stand, Grace said: “It is a really complex design and we are very honoured to have worked with Alan and Landform on it.

“It’s quite overwhelming, I feel really emotional seeing our products in such a beautiful setting.”

Steel Landscaping Co also created a steel pergola water feature for the Killik and Co “Money Doesn’t Grow on Trees”garden, designed by Baz Grainger and built by Landform Consultants. This was awarded a Silver Gilt Medal.

Steel Landscape Co manufactures and installs steel products for outdoor spaces.

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show runs until Saturday (May 25). To see Steel Landscape, they can be found on stand PW222.