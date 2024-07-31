A collision on the A1 southbound has caused significant traffic disruptions this afternoon (Wednesday).

Lane one heading towards Harlaxton remains closed, while lane two is open but congested, according to Lincolnshire Police.

The incident has resulted in delays of up to 15 minutes, with normal traffic expected to resume between 6.15pm and 6.30pm, as reported by National Highways.

Traffic maps show heavy collision on the A1 on Wednesday. Image: National Highways

Authorities are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible to alleviate congestion.

Lincolnshire Police continues to manage the situation and facilitate recovery efforts.

Anyone with information that might be helpful for police investigations should call 101 with incident number 339 of July 24