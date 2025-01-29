A special art installation marked the 80th anniversary of Holocaust memorial day earlier this week.

The ‘80 candles for 80 years’ installation, which featured 80 lanterns, was placed on St Peter’s Green, in Grantham, to mark the anniversary on Monday (January 27).

South Kesteven District Council commissioned Grantham Arts and Wellbeing to create the installation.

The Holocaust memorial art installation in Grantham.

Individuals and groups were invited to Grantham Museum over January to create lanterns for the display.

An exhibition of photographs of modern day Auschwitz, taken by artist Anne-Marie Kerr, are on also on display in the Guildhall Arts Centre until today (Wednesday, January 29).

Holocaust memorial day takes place around the world to remember those who died in Auschwitz.