Building that houses Taboo Grantham lap-dancing club up for sale for second time in over a year
A building that houses a lap dancing club has once again been listed for sale.
P&F Commercial is marketing the ground floor and basement of 99A Westgate, Grantham, which is used by Taboo Grantham, for £235,000.
This is the second time the building has been listed for sale in just over a year, after it was on the market for £275,000 last November.
The business has traded as a late night lap dancing venue for many years.
It has five years remaining on its lease, for which it pays £25,000 rent a year.
It is also spread over 1,346 sq ft.