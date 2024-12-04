Home   Grantham   News   Article

Building that houses Taboo Grantham lap-dancing club up for sale for second time in over a year

By Katie Green
Published: 05:00, 04 December 2024

A building that houses a lap dancing club has once again been listed for sale.

P&F Commercial is marketing the ground floor and basement of 99A Westgate, Grantham, which is used by Taboo Grantham, for £235,000.

This is the second time the building has been listed for sale in just over a year, after it was on the market for £275,000 last November.

Taboo in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps
The business has traded as a late night lap dancing venue for many years.

It has five years remaining on its lease, for which it pays £25,000 rent a year.

It is also spread over 1,346 sq ft.

