A council has released the latest images of a major road project.

Lincolnshire County Council has made more progress throughout March on the Grantham southern relief road, despite announcing in February that the road’s completion would be delayed by a year due to a design flaw.

In March, work continued on the east side of the site on the formwork, reinforcement and concrete works on the eastern abutment.

The Grantham southern relief road in March 2025

Steel fixing was installed to the wingwalls and the shuttering and concreting to the first wingwall for the second pour.

In April, work will also continue on the formwork, reinforcement and concrete works to the eastern abutment.

The Grantham southern relief road in March 2025

Shuttering and concreting will be carried out to the north wingwall of the second pour, as well as shuttering for the south wingwall for the second pour and concrete finishing to the south face wingwall.

Lane restrictions remain in place around the B1174 roundabout.

The Grantham southern relief road in March 2025

The relief road is costing £150 million. It will connect the A52 at Somerby Hill with the A1, aiming to reduce congestion and enhance safety.